Engine External vacuum pump

So my set up is stock bottom end, speed master 2.02 190cc heads x303 cam with megasquirt.

My question is can I use a external vacuum pump for my brake booster (I'll just cap off the line from the intake manifold) to increase vacuum in the intake manifold???

I idle at about 50kpa and would like lower this number, closer to where I was stock. Is the brake booster a constant draw on the vacuum???
 

Not a constant draw of vacuum
Only when you hit the brakes
Repeated application of the brakes depletes the reservoir (booster)
Quite a few cars and trucks have either electric or belt driven vacuum pumps these days
Good luck
I would run both intake and the pump
I would use one way valves on both supplies and between them as well
 
