So my set up is stock bottom end, speed master 2.02 190cc heads x303 cam with megasquirt.



My question is can I use a external vacuum pump for my brake booster (I'll just cap off the line from the intake manifold) to increase vacuum in the intake manifold???



I idle at about 50kpa and would like lower this number, closer to where I was stock. Is the brake booster a constant draw on the vacuum???