I’m installing a holley sniper efi on my 83 Ford Mustang; it needs me to use a coolant temp sensor for it. I’d like to keep my oem sensor alive so I don’t have a dead gauge on my dash, is there another spot that I can mount the sensor? Thanks
 

I have a '90 GT. There are 2 coolant sensors. The first is in the coolant tube that takes coolant from the front of the intake and brings it along the passenger side valve cover to the rear for a coolant feed to the HVAC under the dash. It has a second tube attached that returns the coolant to a short hose into the water pump. In that tube is a coolant sensor. This is the OEM sensor for the ECU.

There is a second sensor that mounts near the driver front of the intake. It has a single wire and is used for the gauge.

If your Holley Sniper EFI has a favourite brand of coolant sensor and you only have one installed, get the sensor and install a second one. That would be my recommendation.
 
