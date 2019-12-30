Wheels-Tires Extreme Tire Wear/Rear Misalignment

H

Haas99

New Member
Dec 30, 2019
1
0
1
20
Fairbury, IL
I bought a 2001 Mustang GT about 6 months ago and soon after replaced the rear tires. I put about 7,000 miles on them and had to replace them again because they were worn so badly, the insides more than the outsides. I had an alignment done at the same time and this is the specs I got. My understanding is the likely cause for the tire wear is the extreme toe on the rear wheels. Since this isn’t adjustable, what might have caused it and how do I fix it?
AE62BFAC-A342-4097-8CD2-60DA81CC7277.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T SOLD 2006 Mustang GT Convertible (extremely low milage) S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
M Extreme vs Max summer tires 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
mustang90 For Sale 20x10 & 20x8.5 wheels with nitto extreme tires ... NEW Wheels Tires Brakes 1
RedStallion Extreme Tire Wear Help!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Fords4ME Extremely poor tire wear on lowered Cobra... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Similar threads
SOLD 2006 Mustang GT Convertible (extremely low milage)
Extreme vs Max summer tires
For Sale 20x10 & 20x8.5 wheels with nitto extreme tires ... NEW
Extreme Tire Wear Help!!
Extremely poor tire wear on lowered Cobra...
Top Bottom