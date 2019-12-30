I bought a 2001 Mustang GT about 6 months ago and soon after replaced the rear tires. I put about 7,000 miles on them and had to replace them again because they were worn so badly, the insides more than the outsides. I had an alignment done at the same time and this is the specs I got. My understanding is the likely cause for the tire wear is the extreme toe on the rear wheels. Since this isn’t adjustable, what might have caused it and how do I fix it?