For Sale F/S GeForce T5 26 Spline Input 2.95 1st & .59OD

95GTvert[bv12]

95GTvert[bv12]

Founding Member
Apr 1, 2001
1,792
0
37
Lake Tahoe, NV
$800 obo

SN95 T5 (94-95 5.0) with a Geforce Gearset. It needs to be refreshed. 5th gear Syncro is going out, so you need to double clutch it to get to 5th, and 3rd gear is making a ticking noise.

Includes:
Bellhousing
Clutch Fork
Ford Flywheel
26t Clutch Friction Plate and Spring
Polyurethane Transmission Mount

26 Spline Input Shaft
2.95 1st Gear
.59 5th Gear

Would prefer a local pick-up; I'm willing to deliver within 100 miles or so. Located in the Lake Tahoe, Nevada area.
 

Attachments

  • 20220818_104737.jpg
    20220818_104737.jpg
    369.1 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220818_110215.jpg
    20220818_110215.jpg
    219.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220818_104813.jpg
    20220818_104813.jpg
    181.7 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220818_104910.jpg
    20220818_104910.jpg
    390.5 KB · Views: 2

