$800 obo



SN95 T5 (94-95 5.0) with a Geforce Gearset. It needs to be refreshed. 5th gear Syncro is going out, so you need to double clutch it to get to 5th, and 3rd gear is making a ticking noise.



Includes:

Bellhousing

Clutch Fork

Ford Flywheel

26t Clutch Friction Plate and Spring

Polyurethane Transmission Mount



26 Spline Input Shaft

2.95 1st Gear

.59 5th Gear



Would prefer a local pick-up; I'm willing to deliver within 100 miles or so. Located in the Lake Tahoe, Nevada area.