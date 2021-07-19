Cnyej1
New Member
-
- Jan 30, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 39
Car is located in Orchard Park NY
I’m looking to sell or trade (mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd) my 2003 Mach 1. It is an Azure Blue 5spd with 85xxx miles, black leather interior, Clean title and accident free car. isn’t modded to heavens just a few little things:
Car was dyno tuned by Boosted Creations (Palmyra NY) a few months ago
Kooks Longtube headers
Kooks off-road X pipe
Magnaflow magnapak exhaust
C&L intake
Moser 28 spline axles
Front lowering springs
Battery relocated to trunk
Sequential rear turn signals
Kenwood head unit
G Force tires with plenty of tread left
Im asking $16k OBO or a trade (Again mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd’s but will entertain others)
I’m looking to sell or trade (mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd) my 2003 Mach 1. It is an Azure Blue 5spd with 85xxx miles, black leather interior, Clean title and accident free car. isn’t modded to heavens just a few little things:
Car was dyno tuned by Boosted Creations (Palmyra NY) a few months ago
Kooks Longtube headers
Kooks off-road X pipe
Magnaflow magnapak exhaust
C&L intake
Moser 28 spline axles
Front lowering springs
Battery relocated to trunk
Sequential rear turn signals
Kenwood head unit
G Force tires with plenty of tread left
Im asking $16k OBO or a trade (Again mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd’s but will entertain others)
Attachments
-
30D737BF-FCE7-4233-9F6E-B0FF7BD60482.jpeg400.8 KB · Views: 0
-
A3284BF1-A3BD-41B9-B265-9CFB6D2F1850.jpeg313 KB · Views: 0
-
F2D836D6-3BA8-43ED-AA18-29B542C7CE1B.jpeg197.5 KB · Views: 0
-
C56580F0-2A57-425F-A045-DDF6A686D00B.jpeg570.2 KB · Views: 0
-
AF033BD6-CDC8-46E5-AE06-BDD0300CF61F.jpeg752.2 KB · Views: 0
-
A489C553-38A3-48B3-A5D5-6DCCD2960D2F.jpeg930.9 KB · Views: 0
-
F531F80B-BC9D-44B0-90D1-5E3A87AC1D10.jpeg769.3 KB · Views: 0
-
F23D0889-68DF-4457-ACA8-19EC5248786D.jpeg498.1 KB · Views: 0
-
73D5C08A-AF69-4FAC-8699-8C9B986CA603.jpeg483 KB · Views: 0
-
44A0FEB8-B2D7-40E4-A85D-D711B8BABB2E.jpeg121 KB · Views: 0