For Sale F/S or trade 2003 Mach 1 5spd Azure Blue

Car is located in Orchard Park NY

I’m looking to sell or trade (mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd) my 2003 Mach 1. It is an Azure Blue 5spd with 85xxx miles, black leather interior, Clean title and accident free car. isn’t modded to heavens just a few little things:

Car was dyno tuned by Boosted Creations (Palmyra NY) a few months ago

Kooks Longtube headers
Kooks off-road X pipe
Magnaflow magnapak exhaust
C&L intake
Moser 28 spline axles
Front lowering springs
Battery relocated to trunk
Sequential rear turn signals
Kenwood head unit
G Force tires with plenty of tread left
Im asking $16k OBO or a trade (Again mainly looking for 05-09 GT 5spd’s but will entertain others)
 

