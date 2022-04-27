Factory h pipe

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Is the factory h pipe for the 93 Cobra and the other 5.0 LX and GT’s the same part?

Are they really as valuable as this eBay seller thinks they are?

I have a complete intact factory h pipe from my 92 5.0 LX and it has only 60k miles of use on it. What is it worth?

1987-1993 NOS Ford Mustang 5.0 GT SVT Cobra OEM H Pipe Catalytic Converters CATS

Also included is the NOS Air Tube and a Pair of NOS O2/ Oxygen Sensors. Everything is New NOS ORIGINAL OEM FORD PARTS. If you are restoring a Fox Body with the 5.0 V8 engine then this is what you need to get it past emissions.
Put lubricant all over the balls
All 90-93 H-pipes are the same. They use an F0ZC part number.

NOS pipes are getting up there. Guy on the 93 Cobra group sells them for $1k each and they sell at that price.

That’s a tad bit high IMHO but the fox market is bat:poo: crazy right now so who am I to say it’s high.
 
