Is the factory h pipe for the 93 Cobra and the other 5.0 LX and GT’s the same part?
Are they really as valuable as this eBay seller thinks they are?
I have a complete intact factory h pipe from my 92 5.0 LX and it has only 60k miles of use on it. What is it worth?
1987-1993 NOS Ford Mustang 5.0 GT SVT Cobra OEM H Pipe Catalytic Converters CATS | eBay
Also included is the NOS Air Tube and a Pair of NOS O2/ Oxygen Sensors. Everything is New NOS ORIGINAL OEM FORD PARTS. If you are restoring a Fox Body with the 5.0 V8 engine then this is what you need to get it past emissions.
