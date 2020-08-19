Factory rims no longer a problem. Need replacement bandwagon

On my 2007 Merc and another 2005 vehicle, (daily drivers), the clear coating on the aluminum wheels is either starting to have pits, or especially on one wheel, has suddenly coming off like a bad 80’s GM paint job! On a couple of wheels, I think the clear coat is doing harm now. It looks like sitting outside in the UV rays is yellowing the clear and making it flake off.

So what is the cheap way to make them look better? Then what is the right DIY way to help this? A diamond micro finish and pro re-spray on 8 wheels is probably more than I want to spend with other current projects.

I have seen plastikoat or some peel off paint on wheels that might cover the pitted ones. Will Airplane Stripper (the product, not a person!) take off the clear coat and leave us with raw aluminum to polish or spray with another clear coating?
 
91TwighlightGT

I’m not sure how aircraft stripper reacts to aluminum, but it would sure beat mechanical stripping. As long as it doesn’t etch it you should be good to go, though.

Once you remove the old clear coat, you can either stay on top of keeping it polished up, or you could buy some 2k clear coat in a can from a place like Eastwood company and respray them yourself.
 
2Blue2

Aircraft stripper doesn't like tire rubber if trying to do with tires still mounted
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration

Picked up a set of '98 Cobra wheels. They need a little TLC so this thread will detail my failures and successes of restoring them back to somewhat like new condition. Restoring a set of argent 91-93 pony wheels should be same process...if you didn't want to buy a new set The subject wheel...
7991LXnSHO

Airplanes are covered in aluminum, so I am sure the can will say about etching if it’s a problem. I had not thought about the effect on tires. Thanks for the warning. I was picturing having the tires off the rims, but you never know.

2Blue2 said:
Aircraft stripper doesn't like tire rubber if trying to do with tires still mounted
revhead347

$9 can of wheel paint from the auto parts store will touch them right up. Just rub vaseline all over the rubber of the tire, and spray away. Let's not get too complicated with this.

7991LXnSHO

These are not painted/powder coated? gray like the later pony wheels. On the pitted ones, that might still be a good option,

I do not know what the factory clear is that’s starting to come off. If it’s a clear paint, no problem. If it is a baked on clear epoxy (like on brass instruments and saxophones) it could be stubborn where it still adheres. I can repair solder joints with a torch and not burn the epoxy that has mostly replaced lacquer. If it is powder coat, I have no idea how to remove the still adhering areas.

If you did not have a good CT, your second sentence could easily be edited into one. I was very careful to specify about Airplane Stripper. I see it is now called Airplane Paint Remover. Someone must have gotten confused or offended.

revhead347 said:
$9 can of wheel paint from the auto parts store will touch them right up. Just rub vaseline all over the rubber of the tire, and spray away. Let's not get too complicated with this.

Kurt
General karthief

7991LXnSHO said:
These are not painted/powder coated? gray like the later pony wheels. On the pitted ones, that might still be a good option,

I do not know what the factory clear is that’s starting to come off. If it’s a clear paint, no problem. If it is a baked on clear epoxy (like on brass instruments and saxophones) it could be stubborn where it still adheres. I can repair solder joints with a torch and not burn the epoxy that has mostly replaced lacquer. If it is powder coat, I have no idea how to remove the still adhering areas.

If you did not have a good CT, your second sentence could easily be edited into one. I was very careful to specify about Airplane Stripper. I see it is now called Airplane Paint Remover. Someone must have gotten confused or offended.
revhead347

I've painted quite a few of those pony wheels. It looks almost as good as the original finish. Yeah, it'll scratch, but how much effort is a wheel really worth?

revhead347

Not to mention the elephant in the corner. Whatever finish you do the wheels, whether it be powder coat, etc, whatever, is not going to match the level of fade on the plastic center caps. The huge advantage to just rattle bombing the things is that the cap can be painted too, and matches the wheels when you are done.

7991LXnSHO

I need to figure out what color goes with Ash Gold better than polished aluminum Ash Gold is an unusual Ford only color..

Auto cross would be a problem If the tires are still coated in Vaseline, but drifting might be easier.

revhead347 said:
Not to mention the elephant in the corner. Whatever finish you do the wheels, whether it be powder coat, etc, whatever, is not going to match the level of fade on the plastic center caps. The huge advantage to just rattle bombing the things is that the cap can be painted too, and matches the wheels when you are done.

Kurt
revhead347

7991LXnSHO said:
I need to figure out what color goes with Ash Gold better than polished aluminum Ash Gold is an unusual Ford only color..

Auto cross would be a problem If the tires are still coated in Vaseline, but drifting might be easier.
Things kind of got to an adolescent level in this conversation. If you put vaseline on your dick raincoat, you are going to end up with a disagreable recipient in about 45 seconds. Pretroleum Jelly is cheap as hell, and it keeps the paint from sticking to your tires. It's just an old school trick for doing paint work. The most important thing is that the wheel matches the center cap.

7991LXnSHO

Kurt,
I hope you are not offended too much by the teasing. If, so, it was not my intent, only some humor.

Serious question, what tire safe cleaner is safe for removing petrolatum from the tires? Dawn and hot water? Simple Green or a citrus and ammonia degreaser like LA Totally Awesome? Taping off tires is a PITA, but the stealership and other body shop techs didn’t not mention this technique, nor did I ever see it done.
I bought cheap tires (that are really too short) for a car that’s waiting in line for serious body and paint work. I figured if they got overspray and flat spots from sitting, I’d get a new set of the one model of correct tires after I got the car back.

revhead347 said:
Things kind of got to an adolescent level in this conversation. If you put vaseline on your dick raincoat, you are going to end up with a disagreable recipient in about 45 seconds. Pretroleum Jelly is cheap as hell, and it keeps the paint from sticking to your tires. It's just an old school trick for doing paint work. The most important thing is that the wheel matches the center cap.

Kurt
revhead347

7991LXnSHO said:
Kurt,
I hope you are not offended too much by the teasing. If, so, it was not my intent, only some humor.

Serious question, what tire safe cleaner is safe for removing petrolatum from the tires? Dawn and hot water? Simple Green or a citrus and ammonia degreaser like LA Totally Awesome? Taping off tires is a PITA, but the stealership and other body shop techs didn’t not mention this technique, nor did I ever see it done.
I bought cheap tires (that are really too short) for a car that’s waiting in line for serious body and paint work. I figured if they got overspray and flat spots from sitting, I’d get a new set of the one model of correct tires after I got the car back.
Oh no man, I love it. Keep it coming.

I just use dawn and water. It comes right off. The whole idea with the petroleum jell is that if you get a little excess on the wheel, you just wipe it off with a Q tip.

7991LXnSHO

Thanks for the info and a chance to learn something new to me.
I taught 7-12 kids long enough that picturing “airplane stripper” makes me smirk, even though Methylene Chloride is deadly serious without adequate ventilation.
As far as pro refinishing, I am crazy about my Mercury, but I do not want to spend that much on it or the Band Wagon right now. My next kid will be borrowing it soon for a school car, so curb rash on the rims is likely.
I’ll see if I can get pics.
 
