Hi Folks,

My 93 Cobra has the factory premium sound system in it. Specifically, the AM/FM/CD player, F3ZF-18C815, and the AMP located under the passenger seat, F3ZF-18T806-BB. The system barely puts out any sound. The car has relatively low miles and the in good shape. I checked the premium sound speakers and they are in good shape.



I verified that all 6 speakers are putting out sound with the balance and fader functions.



As I increase the volume, I can hear crackles and pops. I do get sound at nearly full volume but not loud at all. Every other function on the head unit works.



I suspect the AMP is toast, but maybe its the head unit.



Are there any trusted services out there that refurbish OEM factory AMPS and / or head units for they old fox mustangs. I really want stay with the factory look.



Thanks

Chris