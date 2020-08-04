Factory sway bar sizes???

Is there info on what years and models used what size of anti sway bars, front and rear?



When I ordered new bushings for the front bar on my 91 LX, I had to measure the bar first because of all the different sizes there were listed. When I found the front bar was bent on my 87 Cougar, I got turbo super coupe bars that were much bigger for much less than any one performance bar. I am wondering about a similar salvage yard upgrade for my Mustang.