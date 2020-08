That sounds about right. I did a calibration check on a spare 89 Mustang factory tach I had and the high RPM range was about 300 RPM off. The tach can be made to read dead on for a very narrow range of RPM, but it will probably be off by 300 RPM somewhere else in the range.



The 92-93 tachs supposedly have a better calibration setup, but I have an older tach and can't verify that statement.