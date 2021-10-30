Factory tach with hei ignition

I cannot find a definitive answer and wanted input from here before I burned up my factory tach. I converted the t top car to hei ignition. As I was searching for info on the conversion I read our tachs will burn out if used with an hei unit. The voltage jump from 20,000 to 50,000 is too high for our tachs. I don't know if that is true. In my mind that voltage does not hit the tach but I just don't know.



Currently I have a cheap column mounted tach but I want to make the factory unit work. Is anyone here using an hei ignition with factory tach? I know you need the msd adapter for some msd systems but mine is not msd. Do I still need their adapter?