Factory tach with hei ignition

Mar 29, 2020
I cannot find a definitive answer and wanted input from here before I burned up my factory tach. I converted the t top car to hei ignition. As I was searching for info on the conversion I read our tachs will burn out if used with an hei unit. The voltage jump from 20,000 to 50,000 is too high for our tachs. I don't know if that is true. In my mind that voltage does not hit the tach but I just don't know.

Currently I have a cheap column mounted tach but I want to make the factory unit work. Is anyone here using an hei ignition with factory tach? I know you need the msd adapter for some msd systems but mine is not msd. Do I still need their adapter?
 

I have not heard anything on tach trouble using a GM HEI
Simply hook up the tach lead out of the cap to your tach
On a conventional early coil system you have a blinking 9volt light
Later ones (electronic ignition) it is 12 volts
If you have a 1965 tach or so and you are worried simply add a resistor to the wire and get the voltage down
Use Ohm's law and tell me what size resistor to get 9 volts?
 
