Factory Vert reinforcement plates and sub frame connectors

Under my 83 Convertible this AM, removing the " factory reinforcement plates" to install new brake lines and probably wire wheel some areas and do some painting.... While removing the plates I thought " won't my new MM full length sub frame connectors fit where they are"... Read the install instructions and yep, they do....



Not sure I want to weld the factory plates to the car ( as per the MM instructions) and was actually wondering if anyone else had left them off when installing sub frame connectors?? Anyone have any thoughts about leaving them off when doing the sub frame connectors??

Thanks all.....