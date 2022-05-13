Just replaced the distributor cap and rotor and I’m pretty sure I plugged the spark plug wires back into their respective slots, so should I be worried about the faint smell of electrical burning and I think I saw some smoke but it’s so faint it’s really hard to tell? Or is it just because it’s brand new and it just needs to be broken in?



I took the cap back off and I didn’t see anything obvious being burnt. (I also have a fire extinguisher just in case)