Fan went through my new radiator.

4

472viper

Member
Oct 17, 2019
25
4
13
65
Sioux Falls SD
Installed a Scott Drake aluminum radiator in my 64.5 6 cylinder coupe. During install I noticed the mount holes did not line up perfect. About a half hole off. I got the bolts in with a little pry bar assistance but I think that turned out to be a mistake. I mounted fan and spacer. Clearance to radiator "looked" good and I could rotate fan without interferance. I filled and burped, check for leaks and everyting looked good. I put about 40 miles on the next 2 days and all was good. The 3rd day I was out for a cruise and went over a sizable dip in the roadway. Not huge, but it did compress the front shocks a bit. When that happened one fan blade made contact with the lower tank of the new radiator. That curled the blade and caused it to dig deep into the radiator. Lost most of the coolant and had to have it towed home. Upon investigation I found that (what I would call) the frame rail that sets right below the radiator was bent up slightly. That prevented the mount holes from lining up. That set the radiator about a 1/2 inch higher than norm. That put that lower tank a smidge closer to the fan and when the front suspension comressed, the fan blade contacted the lower part of the radiator tank. Do you folks think there would be that much flex in that area to do that ? Trying to make sure I'm not going down a rabbit hole here. I could have my oem radiator tanked and use that, but I do like the looks of aftermarket aluminum. I do have a shorter fan spacer on hand. Thoughts ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Joe 5.0 Fan went out, any suggestions? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
S went to the bone yard in search of electric fans...... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R Radiator Cooling Fan is running 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 95 mustang cooling fan voltage 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
foxbodybill89 Electrical E-fan indicator lights Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
vristang Stock IRCM with Taurus fan 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
9 Air Condition Idle up with 2-speed fan (MSPNP Gen 2 V1.2) Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
G Electrical How to wire a small light to show fan status? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
maisonmays22 Contour fan controller 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D 180 thermostat fan settings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
9 95 cobra 5.0 fan problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
James V Electrical Contour fans to a toggle switch, what do I need? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
N Electrical Can you use the 4cyl electric fan controller in a 5.0 swap? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Fan not turning on 1983 3.8 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
K Electrical Contour Fan Install with OEM controller Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
9 97 GT Cooling Fan Not Working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M 1967 s-code fan problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Tavis 89 2.3L radiator fan possibly not working 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
S Rear Axle and Stock Fan/Shroud help w/ 351w 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
P cooling fan problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
V 1994 radiator fan fuse question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
S Thermal clutch fan recommendations for 1966 Mustang w/ 289 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Ford Contour/Mercury Cougar Dual Fans Other Auto Tech 1
T Need good/affordable cooling fan for Mach 1 that does not vibrate too much 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S 97 gt frustrating fan issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S 02 Gt PCM Flash, Fans won’t stop running 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
F Electric fan 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
H recently installed alluminum radiator and electric fan on 89 5.0 overheating 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
moneypit94 fan wiring questions 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Blown88GT For Sale Electric Fan Motor Engine and Power Adder 0
Blown88GT For Sale Small Auxiliary Electric Fan Engine and Power Adder 0
Blown88GT For Sale Fan Clutch Engine and Power Adder 0
Blown88GT For Sale Lincoln Mark VIII Fan with Overflow Engine and Power Adder 4
irishgt1 Lets talk electric fans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
85Punisher Ford Contour fan motor plate? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
N Electrical 94 Mustang Wiring to fuel pump and cooling fan 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
J Engine Fan SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
L SVE DUAL FANS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
C Radiator Fan shuts off even if AC is on. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Electrical High Speed Radiator Fan not coming on with AC on 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
J Engine Cool fan and AC problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
A 1995 Mustang Cobra Radiator Fan operating only when A/C is on AND only for a few seconds! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B Electric fan with fan switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
J 03 RADIATOR FAN WONT TURN ON 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J 03 MUSTANG RADIATOR FAN NOT WORKING 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P Cooling Fan Failure 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
G Electrical 12v power source for fan relay. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Dual fan/relay question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
FastDriver Engine Cooling fan dyno comparison Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Enzio Engine New Fan Shroud, Thermostat, Alternator Belt 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom