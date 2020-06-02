Fan went through my new radiator.

Installed a Scott Drake aluminum radiator in my 64.5 6 cylinder coupe. During install I noticed the mount holes did not line up perfect. About a half hole off. I got the bolts in with a little pry bar assistance but I think that turned out to be a mistake. I mounted fan and spacer. Clearance to radiator "looked" good and I could rotate fan without interferance. I filled and burped, check for leaks and everyting looked good. I put about 40 miles on the next 2 days and all was good. The 3rd day I was out for a cruise and went over a sizable dip in the roadway. Not huge, but it did compress the front shocks a bit. When that happened one fan blade made contact with the lower tank of the new radiator. That curled the blade and caused it to dig deep into the radiator. Lost most of the coolant and had to have it towed home. Upon investigation I found that (what I would call) the frame rail that sets right below the radiator was bent up slightly. That prevented the mount holes from lining up. That set the radiator about a 1/2 inch higher than norm. That put that lower tank a smidge closer to the fan and when the front suspension comressed, the fan blade contacted the lower part of the radiator tank. Do you folks think there would be that much flex in that area to do that ? Trying to make sure I'm not going down a rabbit hole here. I could have my oem radiator tanked and use that, but I do like the looks of aftermarket aluminum. I do have a shorter fan spacer on hand. Thoughts ?