Fastback 1968 alingment problem?

rockabilly66
- Feb 24, 2021
Hi
I have a mustang 1968 fastback 302. My front height is 27'. Front tires 215/65/15. It has the stock power steering.
Is too much height? My alignment shop says is too much. The whole front end is new. When I go at 50mph the car is not firm. it's like driving on a cloud.
What can I try to fix this?
