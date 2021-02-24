Fastback 1968 alingment problem?

rockabilly66

New Member
Feb 24, 2021
Hi

I have a mustang 1968 fastback 302. My front height is 27'. Front tires 215/65/15. It has the stock power steering.
Is too much height? My alignment shop says is too much. The whole front end is new. When I go at 50mph the car is not firm. it's like driving on a cloud.
What can I try to fix this?
 

wicked93gs

wicked93gs

Sep 30, 2006
Too little information to answer the question. What are your alignment settings? How much camber?, how much caster? How much toe in/toe out? Radial tires I assume? A picture showing the ride height?
 
zookeeper

zookeeper

Aug 25, 2001
Since you gave a general question, here's some general answers:
  • Get stiffer springs
  • bigger anti-roll bar
  • make sure all components are not worn, ball joints, tie rod ends, idler arm and steering box.
  • drop the upper A-arm 1"
  • Set alignments to 1/8: toe in, -1/2 degree camber and 3 degrees caster (be prepared to listen to the alignment guy to argue)
  • smaller steering wheel
  • rear anti-roll bar (be prepared to listen to forum members tell you you'll die if you do this)
All these things will give your car a tighter feel, but it's never going to be "newer car" tight. But it should be easy to drive, even if it may lack feedback.
 
