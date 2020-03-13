Father in Law Accident

Short back story-My father in-law due to medical issues sold his fairlane a year or so ago and bought a Fox body-
BAFF586F-CFC5-4AD7-B571-819A5BE77E65.jpeg
6875FCFD-2059-4E04-B690-ED324BE75737.jpeg
9F059CDF-3F7B-4A34-BC23-4F5EBDECEEF6.jpeg


Really clean car, pretty good looking paint and decent interior. He spent the last year (with help) getting it running/driving well and fixing the interior , fuel system etc.
For the most part it’s been a garage queen/fair weather car.
Today he went out to start it, and tragedy struck, it immediately started ,engaged reverse- screamed out of the garage, mowed my mother in law down, and folded the passenger door backwards on the DD Honda. Mother in law is fine- Mustang not so much-
A726F97C-DF6C-49B3-A1C9-B2E561083F32.jpeg
 

