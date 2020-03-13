Father in Law Accident

Short back story-My father in-law due to medical issues sold his fairlane a year or so ago and bought a Fox body-Really clean car, pretty good looking paint and decent interior. He spent the last year (with help) getting it running/driving well and fixing the interior , fuel system etc.For the most part it’s been a garage queen/fair weather car.Today he went out to start it, and tragedy struck, it immediately started ,engaged reverse- screamed out of the garage, mowed my mother in law down, and folded the passenger door backwards on the DD Honda. Mother in law is fine- Mustang not so much-