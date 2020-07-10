Favorite Fox Bodystyle

Watching the Mustang II thread (for lack of a better term lol) I started thinking about my personal preference for Fox platform body styles. It might be fun to see what people consider their favorite to be, so feel free to post up your own list - as detailed as you want it to be.



1. 91-93 GT/87-90 GT - It's a close toss up with the Cobra, but I always liked the GT wing better than the Cobra wing. The ground effects are a toss up for me, but rear bumper goes to the Cobra. The running horse in the Cobra is cool, but I actually like the smooth front with the Ford emblem on the GT, too. I give the later models a slight advantage because of the larger front fender openings and the minor interior differences.



2. 93 Cobra R/93 Cobra - I give the Cobra R the nod over the standard 93 just for the wheels - but they are obviously both really cool cars.



3. 82 GT/79 Pace Car - The reality is that I think these cars look the best with big air dams. These cars when done right have a really aggressive look, and I don't really consider myself a huge 4-eye fan.



4. 91-93 LX Hatch/87-90 LX Hatch - From a pure looks perspective, I've always preferred the Hatch to the Notch. The Notch wins in the performance category with stiffness and weight, but the Hatch is just a better looking car.



5. 91-93 LX Notch/87-90 LX Notch - With all that said, I still would generally prefer an Aero Nose over the Four-eyed variant. These cars can be done well, especially with a decklid style spoiler (think NASCAR, but not huge) to help balance out the back end. Ground effects on these are tough to make look good, but the Saleen stuff seems to be the best fit for the body style. There is an orange notch picture that has floated around for years that hits all the right notes.



6. 85-86 Hatchback/79, 83-85 Hatchback - I'm not well versed enough in the years to have much 4-eye preference, but I would tend to go later model outside of the ones listed above. T-top cars would be highest on the list here.



7. 85-86 Notchback/79, 83-85 Notchback - Not really my style, honestly.



8. 91-93 Convertible GT/87-90 Convertible GT/91-93 LX Convertible/87-90 LX Convertible - I'm not into convertibles... but Fox convertibles really just never did it for me.