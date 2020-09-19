I'm off work this week so I figured I'll drop the t5 ,do the clutch p/plate flywheel and rear main seal. It's been about twelve years and 110,000 miles since I did this, and of course it was my first Windsor so I didn't put any thread sealer on The new flywheel bolts.it has leaked about a quart every 4-5 thousand miles( oil change time) so I left it alone.Now this time I'm thinking of not only using thread sealer on those bolts but also installing the felpro micro sleeve as a pre caution. I ordered the sleeve and install tool and would like to know if any of you all had used one? How did it go?do any of you have plans this week that include coming to Vegas to help? I think this is the most I ever typed at one time,maybe I'm just procastinating????