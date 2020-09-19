Engine Felpro micro sleve?

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
5 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
367
134
63
57
nevada
I'm off work this week so I figured I'll drop the t5 ,do the clutch p/plate flywheel and rear main seal. It's been about twelve years and 110,000 miles since I did this, and of course it was my first Windsor so I didn't put any thread sealer on The new flywheel bolts.it has leaked about a quart every 4-5 thousand miles( oil change time) so I left it alone.Now this time I'm thinking of not only using thread sealer on those bolts but also installing the felpro micro sleeve as a pre caution. I ordered the sleeve and install tool and would like to know if any of you all had used one? How did it go?do any of you have plans this week that include coming to Vegas to help? I think this is the most I ever typed at one time,maybe I'm just procastinating????
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Engine Felpro Intake Gasket Leaking Near Firewall SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
S Engine Felpro wire loc headgasket or ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S 351C FelPro Intake Galley Pan gasket not fitting Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
pissedoff92 Felpro Cobra Intake Manifold Set Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
6 8333 or 8548-pt2 felpro head gaskets Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
kowalczyk86 Felpro water pump gasket - sealant/no sealant? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Q Felpro 1250 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
G Need help quick!! Felpro 1415 ?'s 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
B VALVE COVER GASKETS 03 GT: Anyone use the FelPro Gaskets from Autozone SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
D Question About BBK Header and FelPro 1415 Gasket 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
R Need Felpro headgasket part # 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
S felpro 1415 ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 felpro gasket question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Busted07 Anyone thats put on FelPro 1250 Gaskets... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
funkytrunk92 felpro 1250 questin..need help fast! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
5.02GO Felpro 1250 Intake Gaskets Are Trash!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 39
jbj454 Anyone ever used Felpro 1011-2 Headgaskets with O-ringed heads? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
VibrantRedGT AFR 185's which intake gasket FelPro 1250 or 1262? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
95GTV8 Felpro Manifold Gaskets 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
DJHA90 Felpro Gasket? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J Felpro 1262 intake gasket Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Killercanary Need help quick... felpro rear main teflon seal question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
LASTFOX Felpro 1415's...which side to what? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
1fast94svt felpro Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
R how many times can you reuse felpro 1645 VC gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Great68 What's the difference between Felpro 1011-1 and 1011-2 Head Gaskets? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Mavrick Header gaskets.. felpro? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
DJHA90 Felpro 1250 -- need to modify? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
U What Felpro gaskets for TF Street Heat Intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
nito88stang GT40P and FelPro 1250 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Fiend Felpro 1011-2 Head Gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
R Plus 1 Micro Flashacq 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D Expired Superchips Tuner (1725 Max Micro Tuner 96-03 Ford 4.6l V8 Engines) Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
6 Expired Superchips 1724 MAX Micro Tuner $75.00 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
G Anyone put a micro switch on your clutch pedal? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Fiore Micro Click users 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
85_SS_302_Coupe Check out these Micro Machines Fox Mustangs! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
D Micro-Tech Moto Blue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
I LRS "Micro-Click" Firewall Adjuster... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Seraphitia102 SCT Micro Tuner Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
8 Fiore micro-click FW adjuster and quadrant Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
RIO5.0 Web's with micro ficshe ??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Superchips Max Micro Tuner SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
C SCT EXTREME MICRO TUNER SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Z Micro fiber towels Mustang Sound & Shine All 10
T Ready to make purchase for micro tuner, where to buy? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
T Micro Fiber Towels?! Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom