Fender swap?

I currently have a 1984 fox body. It’s a drag car and has been completely gutted of all accessories, etc. I’m not a fan of the four eye look and the guy who had the car before me put a 1989 front bumper on it Bc he wasn’t a fan either. What bothers me is the molding/trim that’s in the fenders don’t match the bumper. I’m looking to put a set of fiberglass fenders on the car anyway. So my question is, can I put a set of 1989 fenders on the car? Any issues with them lining up right with the door gap?