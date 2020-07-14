Fender swap?

Amassey

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
I currently have a 1984 fox body. It’s a drag car and has been completely gutted of all accessories, etc. I’m not a fan of the four eye look and the guy who had the car before me put a 1989 front bumper on it Bc he wasn’t a fan either. What bothers me is the molding/trim that’s in the fenders don’t match the bumper. I’m looking to put a set of fiberglass fenders on the car anyway. So my question is, can I put a set of 1989 fenders on the car? Any issues with them lining up right with the door gap?
 

CarMichael Angelo

SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
Amassey said:
I currently have a 1984 fox body. It’s a drag car and has been completely gutted of all accessories, etc. I’m not a fan of the four eye look and the guy who had the car before me put a 1989 front bumper on it Bc he wasn’t a fan either. What bothers me is the molding/trim that’s in the fenders don’t match the bumper. I’m looking to put a set of fiberglass fenders on the car anyway. So my question is, can I put a set of 1989 fenders on the car? Any issues with them lining up right with the door gap?
My recommendation is that you post this exact same question on FEP. They’ll know exactly where to tell you to go.
 
91TwighlightGT

10 Year Member
Sep 8, 2002
The fenders are the same. I am assuming he used an LX nose and not a GT nose. You need the body moldings that attach to the fenders, doors, and quarter panels, as well as the LX rear bumper cover. IF it is a GT nose, then you need the ground effects kit, door moldings, and a GT rear bumper with quarter panel extensions (GT Rear bumper is essentially three pieces) or a 93 Cobra rear bumper cover to make it all match.

I wouldn't worry about whether a gutted drag car is restored back to original condition or not.
 
10 Year Member
Sep 8, 2002
lmr.com

Mustang LX 10-Piece Body Side Molding Kit (91-93) - LMR

Complete your Fox Body restoration and renew your exterior with a set of 5.0 Resto 1991-1993 Mustang LX body side moldings!
lmr.com lmr.com

They do sell this kit at LMR - However, it is for 91-93 cars because the front fenders on those years are slightly different (larger wheel well distance) than 79-90. They sell a 6-piece kit that will fit 79-90 cars, but it will not have the moldings for the front fenders and you would have to source them separately.
 
Amassey

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
91TwighlightGT said:
lmr.com

Mustang LX 10-Piece Body Side Molding Kit (91-93) - LMR

Complete your Fox Body restoration and renew your exterior with a set of 5.0 Resto 1991-1993 Mustang LX body side moldings!
lmr.com lmr.com

They do sell this kit at LMR - However, it is for 91-93 cars because the front fenders on those years are slightly different (larger wheel well distance) than 79-90. They sell a 6-piece kit that will fit 79-90 cars, but it will not have the moldings for the front fenders and you would have to source them separately.
I really appreciate the feed back although I believe I may have not worded my question correctly. Forgive me as I am new to forums and also fox body mustangs. After reading your post, I realized I wasn’t necessarily talking about the molding as opposed to the channel that the molding fits into possibly? I’ll attach a picture that will hopefully help. My end goal is to have a matching line running all the way down the car. I apologize for not knowing exactly what I’m talking about but the help is definitely appreciated!!
 

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
It’s a small difference, I know and most people probably wouldn’t bother with it. But I’m one of those people that once they notice something like this, they can’t unsee it lol.
 
