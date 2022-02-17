Fox Fender to door alignment?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

5 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
361
151
63
This seems to be a common thing. Even my 03 cobra has this problem on the passenger side.

My 93 hatch drivers side fender sits out probably less than 1/8" from the door. I'd like it to be flush.

How do I fix this? I can get a picture of it later tonight.

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,509
2,946
184
Mililani, Hawaii
It is usually because someone at some point jacked the car up on the pinch weld where the bottom of the fender bolts on and bent it. Straighten the pinch weld back out and the fender will pull back into alignment with the door.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
damaged door and fender, replacement options?
Replies
2
Views
130
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
E
Interior and Upholstery Can't lock doors
Replies
6
Views
166
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
H
Paint and Body 03 Mustang Body Sagging/Wheel Alignment Always Off - Stumped!
Replies
0
Views
227
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
HamsGruber
H
Rick88
Interior and Upholstery Passenger seat in drivers, can I swap controls?
Replies
2
Views
269
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rick88
Rick88
B
Cervinis cobra kit???
Replies
3
Views
327
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom