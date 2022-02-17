91GTstroked
This seems to be a common thing. Even my 03 cobra has this problem on the passenger side.
My 93 hatch drivers side fender sits out probably less than 1/8" from the door. I'd like it to be flush.
How do I fix this? I can get a picture of it later tonight.
Thanks.
