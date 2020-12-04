Fiberglass decklid fitment

Mcrawford

Dec 4, 2020
Arkansas
I bought this decklid and end caps from stangaholics, I’m having trouble figuring out what I need to do to make it fit? I’m thinking either sanding the edge to make it fit or cut the quarters and move them out? Any advice would be appreciated the end caps rub the decklid
 

Attachments

