Fiberglass decklid fitment

I bought this decklid and end caps from stangaholics, I’m having trouble figuring out what I need to do to make it fit? I’m thinking either sanding the edge to make it fit or cut the quarters and move them out? Any advice would be appreciated the end caps rub the decklid
Attachments
-
FF41ED76-3513-4F25-BC8D-AEB05E4747C1.jpeg205.7 KB · Views: 0
-
49662E38-76C4-42B7-AA1D-6F351C21BBA0.jpeg216.5 KB · Views: 0
-
227A3825-9C2A-4CFC-8930-7A446628D3AC.jpeg232 KB · Views: 0
-
1CBFF193-B5BD-4A6B-8F3F-8F48EE9F7582.jpeg214.8 KB · Views: 0
-
C95421C6-8E28-4EDB-8895-A5372D089FF8.jpeg191 KB · Views: 0
-
46992AA7-F7C0-46BE-A0D1-A39FF87B6A3C.jpeg239 KB · Views: 0
-
FCEC18DC-4ADB-41D5-A60F-F9C910865B4A.jpeg202.9 KB · Views: 0
-
7E6D310B-598A-46E1-8070-4145E47EF809.jpeg235.6 KB · Views: 0