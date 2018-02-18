Progress Thread Finally bought something, it’s been awhile.

Reddevil91

Reddevil91

382348FC-A833-49A9-8DAA-FE5A92208A9A.jpeg
D5F19996-9C77-4797-B7F1-4F8ADED58B14.jpeg
979EBC69-E315-4350-8267-55219560B4A6.jpeg
E630B8FD-43B1-4F31-9C32-C3EB99DBF6D9.png EDB4596E-BD0C-40A0-81B1-3F8F804E78DF.png 58F8E4E2-D013-43C1-87A1-5786BF5D7F2A.jpeg 4E5FFEFE-10E0-41D5-8008-B5CC8BE5013A.jpeg
Ok guys so picked up these 94/95 SN95 spindles for 160 off Craig’s. They look pretty decent missing a couple lug nut bolts, but other wise that’s it unless there’s something you all see. What is the little gear tooth thing on one of them and do I need it or can it come off? So I know @Mustang5L5 kinda helped guide me a little, where would I find the passenger side brake line adapter, and a 3-2 conversion kit? Rotors and rear disc set up I will be getting from northracecars.com Going to grab these items, are the ball joint spacers the right ones? Also are either of these proportioning valves ok. Thanks any other input will be great, another task I will be trying to conquer on my own.
 

HotFox

HotFox

You can knock off than the ABS ring. It is just pressed on. I pounded mine off with a punch and a hammer when I replaced them.
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

Should I do anything to them in regards to cleaning up, I know some ppl get them blasted and coated, or should I just wire brush them a little and spray them, or just use as is?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Same here. Depending on your budget I'd replace the hubs as well, but chances are they are fine.

Just out of curiousity, what are the part numbers cast into the spindles?
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

F4Z 7 AA and F4Z 8 AA, is that what you were talking about?
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
The torque spec for the spindle nut is 3 ugga duggas. Ignore the ABS reductor ring, the weight of it is irrelevant. Those spindles have already developed a nice protective layer of rust; best not to interfere with it's natural protection. Bolt them on and get down to business.

Kurt
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Those are not 94-95 spindles. They are 96...and up spindles. These are 94-95 spindles...

uploadfromtaptalk1457904631706.jpg


The later ones can be used but can cause bump steer issues, unless you use a bump steer kit to lower the tie rod end down about an inch. I ran that style for years with no serious issues.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
The face you make when you realize your spindles are 96+.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,319
7,131
234
S.I.NY
For a little more then that ball joint spacer kit you can buy motorcraft oem 94/95 ball joints from rock auto .
 
Reddevil91

Reddevil91

C22C1634-77F0-47A2-8B0C-8DF66DFDB2D8.png
I’d say these look like yours you have there?
 
Similar threads
