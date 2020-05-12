Finally rear axle being attended too

So I just need platform to rant or bitch about this. But finally took car 93 Ford LX Hatchback to get rear end differential looked at.

I knew rear end was toast I can hear howl on left turns on freeways and clucking every so often. But took here to differential shop here in Mesa Az. But again I knew it was hurt but not this damaged but was also aware that this rear end gear was not factory as well because it was quick off line.

So just got off phone with lady from diff shop, so far she said carrier bearings had spun, axle bearing had spun, diff gears are bad, so basically all had gone to poop.

Well estimate new 3.55 gears, new bearings, new axles, new trac loc, $2300.

The crappy part of this I have been asking for good diff places here and nothing no recommendations instead I went to the place I really didnt want to go to because everyone told me this shop expensive now I’m stuck and have to deal with it.