Finally rear axle being attended too

A

aztecgwynn

Active Member
Apr 3, 2015
So I just need platform to rant or bitch about this. But finally took car 93 Ford LX Hatchback to get rear end differential looked at.
I knew rear end was toast I can hear howl on left turns on freeways and clucking every so often. But took here to differential shop here in Mesa Az. But again I knew it was hurt but not this damaged but was also aware that this rear end gear was not factory as well because it was quick off line.
So just got off phone with lady from diff shop, so far she said carrier bearings had spun, axle bearing had spun, diff gears are bad, so basically all had gone to poop.
Well estimate new 3.55 gears, new bearings, new axles, new trac loc, $2300.
The crappy part of this I have been asking for good diff places here and nothing no recommendations instead I went to the place I really didnt want to go to because everyone told me this shop expensive now I’m stuck and have to deal with it.
 

revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
Acworth, GA
Your sentence structure, capitalization, and punctuation make your post just a little hard to read. I just finished my build progress thread a few minutes ago.

www.stangnet.com

Drivetrain - 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build

I am going to get started on my build thread for a 33 spline replacement axle for an SN that retains both the ABS, and the parking brake. This axle will replace my current 28 spline Moser axle with a 3.55:1 gear ratio. The goal was to have a functional axle with full size 9" bearing bolt on...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

This is what $3k gets you; it's a 1200hp axle. A foxbody axle is way cheaper. $2300 to fix a factory axle is out of this world recockulous. Don't even consider paying that. Tell them you want a used axle off of car-part.com at the very least. You can have Moser build you an all new custom M88 axle that is perfectly straight, any gear ratio you want, any differential you want, and forged alloy shafts for that price.

Kurt
 
A

aztecgwynn

Active Member
Apr 3, 2015
Kurt thanks for response but I’m not close to Phoenix let alone someone to pick me up from Phoenix to take me home And find a shop to better suite my needs or my wallet. But this is the only diff shop in east valley so I’m kinda screwed up to this point and because my 5.0 is my daily driver, but yes it pisses me off that I have to pay the fare.
Went toSummit racing to look at prices and ring and pinion they are charging me are double what Summit racing charging for Ford Performance ring and pinion. Axles from Summit racing charging $210 for pair of axles these cats charging me $174 per axle.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
Acworth, GA
They are vultures. Standard markup is 40%. Sorry you are in that situation. Get AAA. Takes you 100 miles if you break down and gives you some breathing room to find better options.

Kurt
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
Long Island, NY
Hell, at that price, I’d be watching the Eric the Car Guy videos on how to rebuild the 8.8 and do it myself. (Which some day I will do). I get it, it’s your daily, so that puts you in more of a predicament. Good luck getting it sorted out..... hopefully at a cheaper price!
Even buying your own parts and giving them to him would save you.... if he’d allow that?
 
