FINALLY!

6

69Bruzer

New Member
Dec 28, 2020
1
1
0
43
San Pedro, CA
Hey everyone! came home today with our 1969 mustang - First ever! Ive been wanting one for over a decade and my wife was always wanting one - looked online, and found a great deal!

The head gasket blew AS we drove out but nothing major. We will have ALOT of questions in the coming weeks :)

anyway here she is! NO rust in any quarter panel, shock towers, or hood wiper panel - these guys own a body shop and busy on a 69 fastback so we picked up a deal in excellent shape for our tiny budget :)

Had to use spare up front to get her rolling - stood for 2 years.
 

Attachments

  • mustang-1.jpg
    mustang-1.jpg
    206.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
New From New Mexico
Replies
10
Views
876
The Welcome Wagon
caliber92
caliber92
Gravydog
Progress Thread Low budget 89 LX build, Car is apart again
Replies
253
Views
20K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
885
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
JKWilson61
Progress Thread Calypso Cash Pit
Replies
44
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
F
For Sale 1973 Mustang convertible 351C w/ mods | NJ, NYC area
Replies
0
Views
1K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
fvc496
F
Top Bottom