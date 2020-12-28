Hey everyone! came home today with our 1969 mustang - First ever! Ive been wanting one for over a decade and my wife was always wanting one - looked online, and found a great deal!The head gasket blew AS we drove out but nothing major. We will have ALOT of questions in the coming weeksanyway here she is! NO rust in any quarter panel, shock towers, or hood wiper panel - these guys own a body shop and busy on a 69 fastback so we picked up a deal in excellent shape for our tiny budgetHad to use spare up front to get her rolling - stood for 2 years.