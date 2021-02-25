Find your next project or parts here! Craigslist and other classifieds links

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,876
1,894
164
49
Marietta, Ga
As suggested by someone, and I don't think another exists in this section of the forums, I'm creating a thread to share any finds you might stumble across to help others locate whatever they may be looking for. For an example of what I'm talking about, you can reference this link to the thread I created in the II section: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/craigslist-links.887595/

The gist of it is if you run across a project or part that you think might be worthy of someone's attention, share the link, maybe a brief description, and if at all possible copy a pic or 3 and post it up.

As an example, I found an 83 convertible on Facebook Marketplace that I'd LOVE to get my hands on for a pretty damned good asking price. You can see it here:

www.facebook.com

1983 Ford Mustang

I have a 83 mustang glx 3.2, needs a motor and maybe a trans not sure if it’s good, the ￼ interior is not that bad for a 83. Dm me for offers!!￼
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Screenshot_20210224-213044__01.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and MustangIIMatt

  • Sponsors(?)


LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,876
1,894
164
49
Marietta, Ga
Here are a few in the Atlanta Craigslist:

atlanta.craigslist.org

93 Mustang project lx 5.0 hatchback 427ci 4 bolt m small block Ford...

1993 Mustang lx hatchback project with a lot of money spent but needs finished up. It has been sitting stored indoors for about 5 years. Previous owner wasn’t able to finish project but spent a lot...
atlanta.craigslist.org

$8500 in Alabama

1614267584557.png



atlanta.craigslist.org

1993 Ford Mustang LX Coupe 5.0 / 5 Speed #204003 - cars & trucks -...

1993 Ford Mustang Lx Coupe. Vin: 1FACP40E4PF204003. Nice Electric Red Paint. Original 5.0 V8 Engine. 5 Speed Manual Transmission. Cold factory air-conditioning. Power Steering. Power Disc Brakes....
atlanta.craigslist.org

Dealer asking $19500

1614267630732.png



atlanta.craigslist.org

1988 Ford Mustang Coupe 5.0 / 5 Speed 68K Miles #249721 - cars &...

1988 Ford Mustang Coupe. VIN: 1FABP40E2JF249721. Nice Medium Scarlet Red Paint. Stock 5.0 V8 Engine. 5 Speed Manual Transmission. Power Steering. Power Disc Brakes. 68K Original Miles. Factory AC....
atlanta.craigslist.org

Dealer asking $23500

1614267673649.png



atlanta.craigslist.org

91 ford mustang gt 5.0ho convertible manual transmission - barter -...

Car has 77k miles and is very solid. Could use a new paint job and top. It works good but isn't in the best of shape. The car is triple black. Black top black paint,black leather interior. It is a...
atlanta.craigslist.org

Asking $6500

1614267720970.png



atlanta.craigslist.org

79-93 Mustang Passenger Fender - auto parts - by owner - vehicle...

Passenger fender for off 87 Mustang LX. Fits 1979-93 models very good condition.
atlanta.craigslist.org

Passenger fender for $65

1614267798834.png
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,996
11,104
224
Massachusetts
Literally the only foxbody currently on my local Craigslist within 100 miles.

If it was a little more original I might consider it as a project. The non-original seats turn me off the most

EDIT: Nevermind, it's diassembled

boston.craigslist.org

1988 Mustang GT Convertible Project - cars & trucks - by owner -...

Price is very firm, Car is apart and is a project. Very close to being paint ready. Much mechanical work done. Many New and rebuilt components. Shocks, struts, springs, end links, brake booster,...
boston.craigslist.org
 
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,876
1,894
164
49
Marietta, Ga
Looks like a stock hood, a pair of fenders, and a wheel well liner.

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 Mustang Parts - auto parts - by owner - vehicle automotive sale

Driver side fender rust and dents - $50 Passenger side fender - $125 Passenger side wheel well cover - $40 Hood with minor ding - $150 Will combine at better price!
atlanta.craigslist.org

Convertible trim

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 Mustang Parts - auto parts - by owner - vehicle automotive sale

Convertible windshield trim - $75
atlanta.craigslist.org

More convertible parts

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 Mustang Parts - auto parts - by owner - vehicle automotive sale

Convertible deck lid, hinges, trim, and panel - $400 - decklid - $250 - hinges - $50 - trim - $75 - panel - $75
atlanta.craigslist.org

And a convertible top frame with hydraulics

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 fox body Mustang Convertible Top Frame Assembly - auto parts -...

Convertible top frame with working hydraulic pump and piston assembly
atlanta.craigslist.org
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,876
1,894
164
49
Marietta, Ga
LX tail pipes

atlanta.craigslist.org

85-93 Ford Mustang LX stainless tail pipes - auto parts - by owner -...

Pretty nice pair of tail pipes Has some scrapes on the bottom side $125 or reasonable offers Mike
atlanta.craigslist.org

A hatch

atlanta.craigslist.org

79-93 Ford Mustang hatch - auto parts - by owner - vehicle...

Good used hatch off of a 92/93 Ford Mustang LX I believe it Will fit other years $100 or reasonable offers Call or Text Mike @
atlanta.craigslist.org

Hatch rear seats

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-89 Ford Mustang GT LX rear seat for hatch tweed Grey - auto parts...

Used rear seat from 87-89 grey tweed hatch car ,, Has stains $50 or reasonable offers Call or Text Mike @
atlanta.craigslist.org

Sway bars

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 5.0 Mustang GT or LX sway bars anti roll - auto parts - by...

I've got a few sway bars off of 87-93 v8 5.0 ho cars I have front and rear bars available $40 each Reasonable offers considered cash or trade Call or Text Mike @
atlanta.craigslist.org

Fog light bar

atlanta.craigslist.org

87-93 Ford Mustang GT fog light bar - auto parts - by owner -...

Fog light bar off of 87-93 Mustang GT I also have the fog light brackets And I also have new fog lights for an additional $$60 SOLD!! $75 or reasonable offers Reasonable offers will be considered...
atlanta.craigslist.org

An SVO steering column

atlanta.craigslist.org

SVO Mustang Steering Column - auto parts - by owner - vehicle...

Steering Column from an '84 SVO Mustang. Steering Wheel has seen better days but the horn pad is pretty decent. Purchased it to use in my '84 but I sold the car last year.
atlanta.craigslist.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JKWilson61
Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Status Update
Replies
22
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JKWilson61
JKWilson61
BarnStang
Parts Vendor to avoid-My experiance
Replies
1
Views
1K
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
5.0Droptop
5.0Droptop
Kahdir
The 5th Annual Sonic Meet, benefiting Make-A-Wish! Sunday, May 1st, Morgantown, PA
Replies
1
Views
613
Regional Forums and Event Information
Kahdir
Kahdir
MRaburn
  • Sticky
Tag Your Classifieds to help Find Items
Replies
2
Views
2K
Feedback Area | Testing Zone
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
Not Your Average 2011 Mustang GT Review…
Replies
11
Views
2K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
SP_51-F1
S
Top Bottom