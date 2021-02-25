Find your next project or parts here! Craigslist and other classifieds links

LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
-
- Dec 6, 2005
-
- 2,876
-
- 1,894
-
- 164
-
- 49
As suggested by someone, and I don't think another exists in this section of the forums, I'm creating a thread to share any finds you might stumble across to help others locate whatever they may be looking for. For an example of what I'm talking about, you can reference this link to the thread I created in the II section: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/craigslist-links.887595/
The gist of it is if you run across a project or part that you think might be worthy of someone's attention, share the link, maybe a brief description, and if at all possible copy a pic or 3 and post it up.
As an example, I found an 83 convertible on Facebook Marketplace that I'd LOVE to get my hands on for a pretty damned good asking price. You can see it here:
The gist of it is if you run across a project or part that you think might be worthy of someone's attention, share the link, maybe a brief description, and if at all possible copy a pic or 3 and post it up.
As an example, I found an 83 convertible on Facebook Marketplace that I'd LOVE to get my hands on for a pretty damned good asking price. You can see it here:
1983 Ford Mustang
I have a 83 mustang glx 3.2, needs a motor and maybe a trans not sure if it’s good, the ￼ interior is not that bad for a 83. Dm me for offers!!￼
www.facebook.com