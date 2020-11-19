Engine Finding TDC?

I have a adjustable pointer that i am unsure if its pointing where it should so thought id make sure it was pointing right.

Just wanted verification that i did the process correct.

Turned motor over until on compression stroke of #1
installed piston stop
Turned until piston touched stop, made mark where pointer was pointing
reversed and turned the other way until piston stopped, made mark where pointer was pointing
divided in half to get middle of each mark which "should" be TDC?

Now i make a mark where the half way point is for TDC, turn motor by hand so pointer is pointing at new TDC mark
then loosen and adjust pointer to point at 0?
 
