I haven't been on here in awhile. Mostly due t working and saving for more parts of course. Anyway im at a point where i will need some technical help with some ideas i have, and getting your feedback on what to do and what not to do. So i will give a brief rundown and we can go from there.So as far as the exterior i have put on a new top. I have fr550 rims with nitt0 556 tires. 10s in the back and 9s up front. Also have slotted and grooved rotors with the best pads American muscle had. came as a set. Caliper covers do their job well as the red is a nice touch. I have flowmaster mufflers with 3 inch tips. Back cats are removed and pipe welded in place. front cats are physically there but i poked out all the insides. this car is non egr as you can tell now. H pipe is fine, not worth my time to change. got bbk shorty headers. I also put in a walboro 190 lph fuel pump and changed the gears to 355Interior is still as much a process as the engine bay although not nearly as expensiveIm waiting to put in the new carpet i have while putting together a battery relocation kit as the ones ive seen are crap and wires are under sized from the comments. Choosing seats is just a click away,but that will be one of the last things i buy. Interested o see what aftermarket seats any of you guys have for the sn95 era stangsOk the main course... I broke down the engine to the bare block and took to an engine shop here in columbia SC. i had seen their work and didnt care the price. The rotating assembly is an eagle kit. Everything is forged in there that can be. Flywheel is 0 degree , so is the harmonic balancer which no longer balancesClutch is a stage 2 Ram i think. Put in an adjustable cluth quadrant too. Clutch and flywheel came from american muscle as well as alot of these parts. or LMR. So far i have only reused the water pump, the starter and both were cleaned and painted a gray as well was the engine bay 2 coats color one coat clear. Heads are aluminum 190cc intake runner, 2.02 intake valve, 1.600 exhaust valve. got a comp cam with .580 lift. Roller rockers are also comp and 1.6 Got some nice tall valve covers on summit that say stroker and are a matte black finish. from the picture you can see thats about where i am.I am currently porting an intake i got from pullapart off an old for explorer. Halfway done with porting then i will clean and paint the same gray.So this is where i am going to ask some questions and suggestions from you stroker owners and all gear heads are welcome to chime in. i appreciate insight. i really do. Just dnt be a dick to one another and start going back and forth fighting over whos cock is smallerGoals for the car are just a nice rebuilt sports car. I have had the car awhile and enjoy the cruising. I will probably one day make it to the track just to see what it does. Its not even gonna be a weeky driver. as i have a camry and a turbo diesel truck.That outta the way lets get to some of the parts i was thinking about.Getting a MSD distributor, i have some 9mm wires and plugs that i bought just before putting on jack stands 3 yrs agoyep this has been going awhile...ing kids man...bbk 70 mm throttle body should slap right up to that intake. I have the elbow as well for it. Any fitment issues i should be aware of?got a SR preformance cold air intake that i will put back on. As far as the mass air meter i am going to calibrate for 44lb injectors. i may put a nitrous setup eventually, no more than 150-200 shot in the future well after its broken in proper.I am going to purchase the Infinity AEM 708 stand alone computer. Its expensive, but so was the motor work. My buddy has a gtr, and a tuner in charolette so we are good there. Any of you guys have this computer?Aeromotive fuel pressure gauge, already have it. Do you guys think i can use my old fuel rails or should i purchase high flow ones?Debating on puttin back in the radiator as its in good shape and the sn had a better one than the previous years. thoughts?Subframe connectors? probably will do that also.All new vacuum linesUnder drive pullies???AEM widebandnew wiring harness as the old on is pretty crusty.I have taken off all the smog stuff. also the A/C. Why? Cause its a convertible and will only be driven on sunny days and never in dead summer or winter. It will be in this garage in the photos. Im debating just putting on a smaller belt instead of those bypass pullies.Im sure there is some other stuff im missing as far as getting it to turn over and some of the stuff on here is not needed for that but i pulled enough from my 401k to finish it. There is not enough for a supercharger, but its not really setup for that.Ok so i do know there is a threshold for hp on these motors. I know a good bit about my particular era mustang. Like i said this is a car i will drive to work maybe twice a month, to the beach and tool around in. Hopefully the transmission holds upI appreciate whoever has taken the time to read my post.