Finishing up motor and trans swap; questions and advice

Aug 7, 2017
Hello All,

Been a while since I have posted. Had a baby 9 months ago, been pretty busy. :rlaugh:

Anyways, about a year ago I got picked up a new motor and transmission for my 90 GT from a friend of mine. He bought them brand new and ended up never using them.

The motor is:
  • DSS cnc 20 race-prep 306
  • Trick Flow Twisted Wedge Heads
  • X303 Cam
  • 1.6 roller rockers
  • Explorer intake
The transmission is a built C4, with a 2800 stall.

I have gotten to the point with the build where I need advice about a few key parts. I want to get the thing running, I realize eventually I'll need proper tuning, but id say right now my goal would be to get it moving.

Questions:
  1. I apologize for sounding like a TOTAL newb among so many experienced foxbody guys but... how do I know what sized injectors to buy? I have tried a few calculators online, including the chart on LMR's website but I don't really know what to expect HP wise so I am not sure what to order. (related information the car does have a 300 lb/hr fuel pump)

  2. I know the injectors have to be calibrated with a matching mass-air meter. I'm looking for recommendations/advice about brands, who do you guys like?

  3. Once I get injectors nailed down, do I need to update the fuel rails? I'm under the impression that unless I upgrade the lines from the tank all the way to the motor, this can be an ineffective modification, but again, I am very much a newb in this department.

  4. Same question about brands, who do you guys like for fuel rails and pressure regulators?

  5. How vital is a new TB and EGR spacer? I know if I had a better intake manifold they would be a serious restriction but considering all I have right now is the explorer intake (which is admittedly not the best flowing anyways) I'm wondering if they might not be super vital and maybe I could save myself a few bucks and skip those. Eventually, I'm going to run a better intake manifold but for right now this is all I can do.

  6. Can / should I use the stock distributor?
The car still needs a few things like hoses, a fan and fan clutch, drive shaft and a host of other odds and ends but in my opinion those are all relatively simple by comparison.

I have been doing a lot of research in previous threads but some of them are a touch on the older side, so I figured I'd also post a fresh topic too.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. If you have questions about what I am asking, I can definitely clarify. Apologies for the long posting.

Thank you

-Justin

Pic of how the engine sits now with intake and wiring mocked up.
IMG_6448 copy.jpg
 

You'd be safe running the 24lb injectors and MAF. The stock mustang TB will be a choke point but the car will run fine for the street. The explorer intake should have about a 60mm bore TB. The mustang one is smaller. Not a big deal.

The stock fuel rails support up to 500hp. No need to change them. I like ProM for MAF.
 
90sickfox said:
You'd be safe running the 24lb injectors and MAF. The stock mustang TB will be a choke point but the car will run fine for the street. The explorer intake should have about a 60mm bore TB. The mustang one is smaller. Not a big deal.

The stock fuel rails support up to 500hp. No need to change them. I like ProM for MAF.
Thanks for the quick response!
 
