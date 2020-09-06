DSS cnc 20 race-prep 306

Trick Flow Twisted Wedge Heads

X303 Cam

1.6 roller rockers

Explorer intake

I apologize for sounding like a TOTAL newb among so many experienced foxbody guys but... how do I know what sized injectors to buy? I have tried a few calculators online, including the chart on LMR's website but I don't really know what to expect HP wise so I am not sure what to order. (related information the car does have a 300 lb/hr fuel pump)



I know the injectors have to be calibrated with a matching mass-air meter. I'm looking for recommendations/advice about brands, who do you guys like?



Once I get injectors nailed down, do I need to update the fuel rails? I'm under the impression that unless I upgrade the lines from the tank all the way to the motor, this can be an ineffective modification, but again, I am very much a newb in this department.



Same question about brands, who do you guys like for fuel rails and pressure regulators?



How vital is a new TB and EGR spacer? I know if I had a better intake manifold they would be a serious restriction but considering all I have right now is the explorer intake (which is admittedly not the best flowing anyways) I'm wondering if they might not be super vital and maybe I could save myself a few bucks and skip those. Eventually, I'm going to run a better intake manifold but for right now this is all I can do.



Can / should I use the stock distributor?

Hello All,Been a while since I have posted. Had a baby 9 months ago, been pretty busy.Anyways, about a year ago I got picked up a new motor and transmission for my 90 GT from a friend of mine. He bought them brand new and ended up never using them.The motor is:The transmission is a built C4, with a 2800 stall.I have gotten to the point with the build where I need advice about a few key parts. I want to get the thing running, I realize eventually I'll need proper tuning, but id say right now my goal would be to get it moving.Questions:The car still needs a few things like hoses, a fan and fan clutch, drive shaft and a host of other odds and ends but in my opinion those are all relatively simple by comparison.I have been doing a lot of research in previous threads but some of them are a touch on the older side, so I figured I'd also post a fresh topic too.Any help would be greatly appreciated. If you have questions about what I am asking, I can definitely clarify. Apologies for the long posting.Thank you-JustinPic of how the engine sits now with intake and wiring mocked up.