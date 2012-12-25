I've been sidetracked awhile on everything else. There’s things in life I don't consider sidetracks and are ultimately more important like family and the place where you live. We moved to Southern Cali from Va and I've been working about 3 hours away from home. It gives me the weekends to spend with the wife and kids, but no time for anything I should work on. I've worked on everyone else’s stuff and still really need to get my truck back to 100%. I like to keep it up since it pulls the trailer I haul the Mustang on. Looks like I will be driving the jeep for awhile as I just found that I volunteered to do the axles on my Father -in-law's car. (The wife let me know I volunteered...lol) The man cave would definitely take priority for me. I have an empty beer fridge in the garage and that’s about as far as I've gone...lol. I found that more than one cold one and working on the car leads to me being in a hurry an unable to read the "- and +" symbols on a battery. The good part, and I have to thank MRICCI for reminding me, is that it’s a bit warmer here and I have a garage to work out of. Think my bloods gotten thin because the desert air is still doggone cold and causing difficulties.