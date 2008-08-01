Firewall Adjuster.....Need some Input on a Issue *Please Come In*

mransr said: BobHyatt have you ever actually worked on anything or is this all theory on your part?



I can unequvically garentee that if I walk down to my garage and turn the adjuster in toward the firewall the clutch cable will become LOOSER, and as the clutch wears I have to adjust the cable out, toward the front of the car to keep the cable snug as the clutch wears...I'm sorry if that doesn't match your theory, but that is fact...again read the instructions provided by Maximum Motorsports Click to expand...

Then you are wrong. yes the cable becomes looser. But if you disconnect the cable so it is completely loose, you are going to tell me the clutch wears? you can't even get it into gear because it is so tightly clamped.As I said, yes, I have installed many clutches. three in this current 2000 GT that we have been racing for about 18 months. As the clutch wears, the cable gets tighter and tighter, until the clutch slips because the cable is preventing the pressure plate from clamping fully. you _loosen_ the cable to relax the pressure on the pressure plate and it will grip once again.Don't know what alternate universe you live in, but that is definitely how the mustang clutch works. Ask any good mechanic. Or go look for yourself. But if you loosen the cable the clutch will _not_ slip. the cable doesn't engage the clutch, is disengages. And if it is too short, the clutch will be partially disengaged all the time.why make insulting remarks that are so easy to prove wrong by just looking? Jeez. So yes, I have done this many times. Apparently either (a) you have not or (b) you did it right and don't understand enough about how it works to realize what you did. but just go out and "loosen that cable all the way" and then tell me about how badly the clutch slips and is wearing.then you will see the _true_ story. Or go pick up any good book and look at the exploded diagram on how the pressure plate works. there are dozens of ways to discover what is going on and avoiding posting utter nonsense.BTW if someone else would like to run a quick check, do the following, assuming you still have the normal self-adjusting clutch quadrant in.put the car on ramps and remove the clutch fork cover. Very carefully measure from the front edge of the clutch fork where the cable attaches, to the edge of the bellhousing opening to measure exactly how far the release fork is from that bellhousing point. Note you will be measuring exactly along the path the cable follows so it is easy. then go in and lift the clutch pedal so that it pops. Now go back underneath the car and measure the same location again, and report here what you found. (hint: the distance will _increase_ because that pop disengages the pawl on the quadrant adjuster letting the cable snap out as far as the pressure plate can pull it, without introducing much slop because the clutch pedal also has a spring that keeps it at the top of the travel. Now if the distance is, as I claim, _longer_, then how is making the cable shorter going to accomplish that? It isn't. And _anyone_ can verify this. It is trivial to do and will take 5 minutes.