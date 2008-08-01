Firewall Adjuster.....Need some Input on a Issue *Please Come In*

SRT Handz
Products Being used: Fiore Firewall Adjuster, Fiore Quadrant, LDC Clucth Free-Play Mod, OEM Ford Cable
Question:So i recently installed my Fiore Quadant and firewall adjuster on my mustang. In completed the install correctly and it works great.... but i have on issue i need some input on.
I dont have the cable catching REALLY high, maybe a little less than stock.... but my issue is the firewall adjuster. Even though i dont have the clutch engaging really high (just lower than stock) the Firewall adjuster is adjusted out pretty far. IDK how much further it can do without falling out. I have a brand new Centerforce DF clutch in the car so i know the clutch is not worn.
so i am wondering if the Firewall adjuster so be out this much. Since odd to me for it be out this much. I am running the Stock cable from 1998 with 125K miles on it.....
Since the Adjuster is out this far does this mean my cable is worn out and i need a new one?
Please post pics of your firewall adjuster for comparison
