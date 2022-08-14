Firewall Flex Brace

I’m working on making a brace for my firewall .... where my clutch adjuster goes in .... Member Window.... made a nice prototype ...... but I’m gonna try to tie mine into the pinch weld, for added strength made out of 18g sheet steel ........cross your fingers .......
