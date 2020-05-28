First fox... she needs help.

May 28, 2020
Jersey city nj
Hey new here and looking to un-rig my new to me fox body

Car is a 1992 GT 5.0 5 speed. I believe the engine had been out at least once as the block and heads are painted cat yellow. Supposed to have GT40 heads cam.... like they all do right?

The kid before me beat the [email protected]#* out of it doing burn outs and what not. I am trying to turn it into a respectable daily / weekend hotrod.
Posting here to get some more experanced eyes looking at all the problem areas I see. Pics will come soon as will the questions but wanted to say thanks for checking it out and thanks for any info.

So why did I buy this bucket? Well I wanted a mass air car, had to be a 5 speed, had to be a drive while I fix up type project and most importantly NO RUST/ROT. The paint is shot and the interior is dirty but it has what seem like good bones.
So far I have replaced the gauge cluster and got all the gauges working. This might seem dumb but when I got this care nothing but the oil pressure sender worked Also fixed the windows and disassembled the doors to fix wiring and window motor issues

On to the questions:
What intake is this? Ford Explorer?
what are the open ports on the throttle body for?
1590681598015.jpeg
 

