Hey guys new here and hoping you can all help me sort some stuff out. Picked up a 90 GT Automatic with 49k on it that has some minor issues.1. Speedo is wayyy off, it reads 95 when the gps says 70, but thats not consistent. Car is an automatic and has cruise control. The airbag light is flashing 6 times so I’m assuming the clockspring is shot. Question is which speed sensor would be correct? I think it should be a VSS car because of the cruise control but don’t wanna order the wrong parts.2. The car supposedly has a shift kit installed, but seems to shift inconsistently meaning at all kins of rpms. Would the TPS be the culprit or could the above issue be related to tranny shift points?3. Last is every switch no matter what, makes the radio hum when used. I’m sure its a ground issue but does anyone have experience where they have fixed this and can pinpoint a common ground area to check?Everything else is small issues that I can knock out quickly. Aside from the PO painting the car, it seems fairly original for a 30 yr old car. Has a bbk intake and an offroad h pipe but thats really it from what I can see.