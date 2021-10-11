First mustang and new project

Hey everybody I just joined. Got my hands on a 2003 v6 base model mustang. It wasn't beat up too bad so I took it and I'm working on getting it back up to par. I've run into a few issues with shops and started doing the work myself. So far I've changed the spark plugs and wires and my cht sensor comes today. Wish me luck as I'm going to try to do that too myself.Also the hood and quarter panel was changed and the blues don't match. Would I be able to repaint those myself? Or should I just replace or repaint the whole car? Thx