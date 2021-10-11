First mustang and new project

M

Motorcity Angel

New Member
Oct 9, 2021
1
0
0
26
Detroit
Hey everybody I just joined. Got my hands on a 2003 v6 base model mustang. It wasn't beat up too bad so I took it and I'm working on getting it back up to par. I've run into a few issues with shops and started doing the work myself. So far I've changed the spark plugs and wires and my cht sensor comes today. Wish me luck as I'm going to try to do that too myself.

Also the hood and quarter panel was changed and the blues don't match. Would I be able to repaint those myself? Or should I just replace or repaint the whole car? Thx
B9CB98E6-81E0-4F6E-91BB-119788630466.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • A2226362-92CD-4B01-BCF9-A4478BF10F6F.jpeg
    A2226362-92CD-4B01-BCF9-A4478BF10F6F.jpeg
    667.5 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pavlos413
Hello! 1991 Mustang GT vert
Replies
2
Views
176
The Welcome Wagon
pavlos413
pavlos413
C
My Very First Mustang - A Dream Come True After 30 Years
Replies
3
Views
257
The Welcome Wagon
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
M
First time Foxbody from New Jersey
Replies
2
Views
239
The Welcome Wagon
mcmxciMEGA
M
W
Bought a 2006 GT Convertible 5-Speed
Replies
1
Views
220
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
W
Hopefully, I'm doing this right.
Replies
11
Views
438
The Welcome Wagon
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom