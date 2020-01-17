First Mustang, here. Figured I'd go ahead and jump in.

Hello, everyone. I've just taken delivery of my first Mustang, a 1982 GT Fox. It's been a long time since I've had a toy like this, and before they were Camaro's and imports, so I have no idea what's what. I just wanted to thank everyone, up front for being patient and any help/advice you are able to give a total newb.

BTW, I'm not a kid, just now that my kids are grown and out of the house, I can have toys, I guess.
 

