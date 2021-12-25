Fox First off. Merry Christmas , next , knock knock in back of the fox.

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,119
522
143
59
nevada
Knock knock. It's the only bushings I didn't replace. The dam ones that go in the 8.8 .
Up early this Christmas eve day as no parts store carries them in stock and I drove to cjpony parts 40 mins. away.
The old ones fell out but new prothanes was not so easy, home made install tool and there in.Just
IMG_20211224_175651.jpg
IMG_20211224_175712.jpg
IMG_20211224_200022.jpg
IMG_20211224_200146.jpg
IMG_20211224_200317.jpg
in time for Santa.
 
