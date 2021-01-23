Hello all, Im new here. After a 6 year gap of mustang ownership (first one being a 2000 GT), I return with my dream pony car- 2013 s197 5.0 in candy red! Im so excited to drive it unfortunately I live in North Dakota and she will be a garage queen for a few months. The other problem with living in bum-F**K nowhere, we dont have access to dynos and tuning shops easily. I think the closest to me is 4 hours away and Ive heard mixed reviews. So I come here to see if y'all can estimate my power based on build.



96k miles, MT82 trans

Roush CAI

Pypes LT headers no cats

BBK X pipe, GT500 axle back

Lund tune with nGauge



From my own research, I am guessing I should be pretty close to 400rwhp?