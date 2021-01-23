Engine First post-help me estimate power?

Hello all, Im new here. After a 6 year gap of mustang ownership (first one being a 2000 GT), I return with my dream pony car- 2013 s197 5.0 in candy red! Im so excited to drive it unfortunately I live in North Dakota and she will be a garage queen for a few months. The other problem with living in bum-F**K nowhere, we dont have access to dynos and tuning shops easily. I think the closest to me is 4 hours away and Ive heard mixed reviews. So I come here to see if y'all can estimate my power based on build.

96k miles, MT82 trans
Roush CAI
Pypes LT headers no cats
BBK X pipe, GT500 axle back
Lund tune with nGauge

From my own research, I am guessing I should be pretty close to 400rwhp?
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

I know it's not what you asked but just in-case you need it in the future:

Automotive Unlimited | Dyno Tuning | Bismarck, ND 58503

www.automotiveunlimitednd.com www.automotiveunlimitednd.com

About 2 hours south of you.

Your car came off the line with roughly 260 HP.

96k miles, MT82 trans +0 HP
Roush CAI +2 HP tops
Pypes LT headers no cats +10-15 HP tops
BBK X pipe, GT500 axle back +0 HP
Lund tune with nGauge +10 HP but probably not
 
260? im assuimg you mean 360? 2013 5.0 makes hella more than 260 from the facotry lol. Thank you for the link!
 
NoDak5.0 said:
ok so realistically I should be at or just below 400 to the wheels. I want to do some aesthetic things but only after I have a soild 400 to the wheels
Let's do it another way now that I've 'brained' the right car. :O_o:

412 HP stock
96k miles, MT82 trans +0 HP
Roush CAI +10 HP tops
Pypes LT headers no cats +10-15 HP tops
BBK X pipe, GT500 axle back +5 HP
Lund tune with nGauge +15 HP but probably not

-15% drivetrain for the manual

I come up with about 390 to the wheels.
 
