I started my foxbody today for the first time in 8 months after I replaced the radiator, added an electric fan, thermostat, hoses, water pump, AC clutch, brake proportioning valve, air intake, transmission cooler, and serpentine belt.



It started smoking around the area near the battery and the starter relay. It wasn’t black smoke and it smelled kinda like a wood fire to be honest. Any ideas of what this could be? Is this dangerous?