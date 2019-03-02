First start up using megasquirt.. 1992 5.0.

Ok lets talk Idle settings for a minute...

The Cranking/Duty Steps is the position the Idle valve is going to move to as soon as the engine begins to turn over, so 25 = 25% open.. Now this runs on a curve with engine temperature, the car will need more air cold and less hot. the idea is to get the car to start and be just above target RPM then settle in to the correct idle.

Warmup/Duty steps this is the position the valve moves to after the initial crank to run taper time wears off.. [this is found in the idle settings] lets say the valve says to move to 15% full warm 200* engine temp and you start the car, the valve will go first to the cranking position then slowly move to the run position.



Now the idle valve is not the only thing that affects idle, timing plays a huge role in how a car will idle... too much timing and the car will have a hanging idle, or the idle will fall very slowly / surge.

There is a fine line when it comes to setting the idle up correctly for all conditions, and dont be upset when the idle is perfect hot but acts up when cold, the cold idle settings can only be tuned once a day, so they take awhile to get right.

AFR plays a large role in how well a car idles as well, leaner typically makes for a more aggressive idle with a chop. but the other way and go too rich and the idle is sluggish and boggy, this also causes the plugs to foul.



The Closed loop idle settings are too many for me too outline in text, that why i made videos about them.