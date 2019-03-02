First start up using megasquirt.. 1992 5.0.

Blucifer99
Jul 15, 2018
- 442
- 30
- 38
- 36
Hey guys. Im having a hard time gettin my base timing set . the funny thing is that i can get megasquirt to match up with my timing set to fixed timing at 20° and it reads 20° on the balancer.. But when i switch back to use table its running at 16°.. I kno my dizzy is set to 10°.. So im tryin to figure out why its idling at 16° and 850rpm.. Shouldnt it be at 12° and 850rpm? Should i make my trigger angle offset lower then 10.00? Cause i kno the lower i go the balancer and tunerstudio doesnt match up with the 20° i set in fixed timing mode.. This is the base tune that came with the megasquirt.. Also when i fire up my car. It idles up to 3000rpm and drops down to 850.. I honestly think im missing something or doing something wrong. So if anyone can chime in about this. That would be awesome..
Another thing i just noticed is that my injector squirts per cycle is 4.. Shouldnt it be 2? Most basemaps ive seen that are for the 5.0 mustang is 2 squirts per cycle..
