First time caller, long time listener.

Hey everyone, finally got around to registering. My name is Armando, I live in the Nashville Tennessee area.



I’ve had several Mustangs over the years, a handful of them being the SN95-NE types.



The last one I owned was a 2003 GT about 10 years ago. I’ve been under the VW influence the last 5 years, and decided it’s time to switch back over.



I’m finally in a spot where I can get another one. My plans are to coyote swap one and keep it for me and my kids to enjoy. I do a lot of HPDE’s and my goal is for this to be a viable track car that I can also regularly cruise with.



Looking forward to learning from everyone.