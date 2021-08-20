First time caller, long time listener.

A

A_Cochise

New Member
Jun 9, 2021
2
0
0
39
Nashville, TN
Hey everyone, finally got around to registering. My name is Armando, I live in the Nashville Tennessee area.

I’ve had several Mustangs over the years, a handful of them being the SN95-NE types.

The last one I owned was a 2003 GT about 10 years ago. I’ve been under the VW influence the last 5 years, and decided it’s time to switch back over.

I’m finally in a spot where I can get another one. My plans are to coyote swap one and keep it for me and my kids to enjoy. I do a lot of HPDE’s and my goal is for this to be a viable track car that I can also regularly cruise with.

Looking forward to learning from everyone.
 

