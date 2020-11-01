First time mustang owners in Central florida

Potomus Pete said: Whats your ability with cars. Looks a little spooky even after Halloween Click to expand...

I can do most basic stuff..plugs, wires, brakes... pretty much as long as I don't have to have any specialty tools I could do it. Its a matter of trouble shooting and pinpointing the exact problem. There are some leaks as well, including antifreeze. I thought I'd clean the motor up real good then watch it to see where the various leaks are coming from. Also the fuel pump seems to be going out. Its loud and kind slow to start. LOL It's a project...