First time mustang owners in Central florida

S

stanggt95

New Member
Nov 1, 2020
3
0
1
37
Florida
Recently purchased a 1995 GT convertible. Hoping to use it for my daily while I work on it. Does need some work. Hoping to get a few tips and pointers.
 

Attachments

  • 20201031_185701.jpg
    20201031_185701.jpg
    672.5 KB · Views: 5
  • 20201031_165809.jpg
    20201031_165809.jpg
    860.1 KB · Views: 5

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
1,219
415
93
56
Sarasota Florida
Better get wrapping those wires before they wear thru. Nice car but it looks like somebody was doing a lot of playing under the hood. I would button that up first.
 
Potomus Pete said:
Better get wrapping those wires before they wear thru. Nice car but it looks like somebody was doing a lot of playing under the hood. I would button that up first.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I was actually told that by a mechanic buddy of mine. He said he would clean all that up first. It's an edelbrock AVS2 conversion. It has long tube headers as well. Motor runs great with the exception of a intermittent miss.. sometimes you feel it on acceleration. I'm thinking something with the distributor or maybe needs plugs.
 
Potomus Pete said:
Whats your ability with cars. Looks a little spooky even after Halloween
Click to expand...
I can do most basic stuff..plugs, wires, brakes... pretty much as long as I don't have to have any specialty tools I could do it. Its a matter of trouble shooting and pinpointing the exact problem. There are some leaks as well, including antifreeze. I thought I'd clean the motor up real good then watch it to see where the various leaks are coming from. Also the fuel pump seems to be going out. Its loud and kind slow to start. LOL It's a project...
 
