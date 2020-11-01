First time mustang owners in Central florida

Yeah, I was actually told that by a mechanic buddy of mine. He said he would clean all that up first. It's an edelbrock AVS2 conversion. It has long tube headers as well. Motor runs great with the exception of a intermittent miss.. sometimes you feel it on acceleration. I'm thinking something with the distributor or maybe needs plugs.
I can do most basic stuff..plugs, wires, brakes... pretty much as long as I don't have to have any specialty tools I could do it. Its a matter of trouble shooting and pinpointing the exact problem. There are some leaks as well, including antifreeze. I thought I'd clean the motor up real good then watch it to see where the various leaks are coming from. Also the fuel pump seems to be going out. Its loud and kind slow to start. LOL It's a project...