First time owner, from Colorado Springs!

How's it going everybody, I'm worml1ps and a couple months ago I purchased my first pony car. A 2019 Mustang GT Premium!!! Unfortunately no performance pkg but it only has 11k miles!



I'm so excited to join such a longstanding community and share my experience with you all!



First up on the chopping block is either going to be tint all around or a muffler delete with an H-pipe from a local fab shop.



Any suggestions are welcome to which I should do first, and if anyone knows what I should expect to pay for tint that would help immensely!!