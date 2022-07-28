First time owner, from Colorado Springs!

Worml1ps
New Member
-
- Jul 27, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 22
How's it going everybody, I'm worml1ps and a couple months ago I purchased my first pony car. A 2019 Mustang GT Premium!!! Unfortunately no performance pkg but it only has 11k miles!
I'm so excited to join such a longstanding community and share my experience with you all!
First up on the chopping block is either going to be tint all around or a muffler delete with an H-pipe from a local fab shop.
Any suggestions are welcome to which I should do first, and if anyone knows what I should expect to pay for tint that would help immensely!!
I'm so excited to join such a longstanding community and share my experience with you all!
First up on the chopping block is either going to be tint all around or a muffler delete with an H-pipe from a local fab shop.
Any suggestions are welcome to which I should do first, and if anyone knows what I should expect to pay for tint that would help immensely!!