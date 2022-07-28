First time owner, from Colorado Springs!

Tint or Muffler delete+ H-pipe

  • Tint

  • Muffler delete and H-pipe

Results are only viewable after voting.
W

Worml1ps

New Member
Jul 27, 2022
1
0
0
22
Colorado Springs
How's it going everybody, I'm worml1ps and a couple months ago I purchased my first pony car. A 2019 Mustang GT Premium!!! Unfortunately no performance pkg but it only has 11k miles!

I'm so excited to join such a longstanding community and share my experience with you all!

First up on the chopping block is either going to be tint all around or a muffler delete with an H-pipe from a local fab shop.

Any suggestions are welcome to which I should do first, and if anyone knows what I should expect to pay for tint that would help immensely!!
 

Attachments

  • stang.jpg
    stang.jpg
    661.2 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Not Your Average 2011 Mustang GT Review…
Replies
11
Views
2K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
SP_51-F1
S
8
  • Locked
FS: 1993 LX 5.0 347 stroker reef blue/black int.
Replies
36
Views
15K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
87nitemare
8
Top Bottom