Fitment question

So i recently got a 2019 mustang and I was wanting to put some aftermarket wheels on with the stock suspension (to maintain the warranty) currently The wheels are 17.5 inch and whatever the width is, but I was thinking about sizing up to 19s staggered with 9 in the front and 10 in the back. I’m looking to build a canyon carving that can shred the back roads but I’m new to the modding world and was hoping to find some general guidance and what tire/wheel set up I was looking for to maintain the stock rolling diameter of the wheels