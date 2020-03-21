Fitment question

N

NolanCameron

New Member
Mar 21, 2020
1
0
0
29
United States
So i recently got a 2019 mustang and I was wanting to put some aftermarket wheels on with the stock suspension (to maintain the warranty) currently The wheels are 17.5 inch and whatever the width is, but I was thinking about sizing up to 19s staggered with 9 in the front and 10 in the back. I’m looking to build a canyon carving that can shred the back roads but I’m new to the modding world and was hoping to find some general guidance and what tire/wheel set up I was looking for to maintain the stock rolling diameter of the wheels
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 Saleen Sc fitment question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
James V Fox Exhaust question. fitment? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
1 Fox Body to SN95 fitment question Paxton 1000 supercharger 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
1 Paxton 1000 SC fitment question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C Paint and Body Question about Scott rod fab panels and fitment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Saleen Sc fitment question
Fox Exhaust question. fitment?
Fox Body to SN95 fitment question Paxton 1000 supercharger
Paxton 1000 SC fitment question
Paint and Body Question about Scott rod fab panels and fitment
Top Bottom