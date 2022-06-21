Correct. Either switch being closed will complete the circuit. It's telling the ECU the car is in neutral, either with the trans being in neutral, or the clutch in. You only need one condition to be met







Since grounding pin 30 works, it means that you either have both of those switches failed, or the wire is broken/disconnected somewhere. Plugging the fuse in has no effect because the circuit is not complete.









So what you are doing is testing the same wire that connects to pin 30 further down the line away from the ECU. This will tell you if you have a break in the wiring between the switches and the ecu. If the wiring is good, you can focus on the switchs, or the pin 46 side of things.



Basically you are testing portions of the circuit in an attempt to isolate the bad portion by testing to see which part of the wiring works as intended









The wiring is a loop. in this case the loop starts (or ends) at pin 46 and pin 30. I'll simplify heavily here. Think of the wiring like a road and the two switches like bridges. You leave from pin 30 on the ECU and drive down the road to the switches which cross the river. In order to get across, you only need one of the bridges to be down (switches closed). If one is, you cross is and keep driving down the road until you reach pin 46. Circuit is closed, no code 67.



Now, the only think that would prevent you from making the complete circuit is that the wiring is broken/disconnected somewhere, or both the bridges are up. (switches not closing when the clutch is pressed in, or trans in nuetral). Make sense?



So really the troubleshooting here is to test the two switches and verify the wiring is intact. It would be one hell of a coincidence for both to be dead.