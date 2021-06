I have a question is there a different crank bolt pattern for the 28 ounce flexplate than the 50 ounce flexplate ? just purchased a late model 302 and the 157 tooth flexplate with the 50 ounce weight does not line up on any pattern . Plus the crank has 6 threaded holes and one blank hole like would be used for a dowel . any ideas ? Maybe someone knows what flexplate will fit and will the balance be right ?