Flintstone Foxbody

Finally took out the old carpet which I discovered it was totally soaked on drivers side after the constant rain we’ve been having here in Tampa. I only found one hole so I got lucky . There’s water draining from under the dash on the far left side. I took off the cowl cover and vacuumed it out and poured water in however it didn’t go inside. Last night it downpoured pretty heavily and it drained in from that corner so I’m guessing it is the windshield area under the trim.