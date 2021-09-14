Flintstone Foxbody

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

rotorhead22

rotorhead22

Active Member
Dec 17, 2020
63
39
28
61
Wesley Chapel, Florida
Finally took out the old carpet which I discovered it was totally soaked on drivers side after the constant rain we’ve been having here in Tampa. I only found one hole so I got lucky . There’s water draining from under the dash on the far left side. I took off the cowl cover and vacuumed it out and poured water in however it didn’t go inside. Last night it downpoured pretty heavily and it drained in from that corner so I’m guessing it is the windshield area under the trim.
 

Attachments

  • E54132BE-8F4F-4D1D-A129-C7F4ACD1BB3D.jpeg
    E54132BE-8F4F-4D1D-A129-C7F4ACD1BB3D.jpeg
    780.9 KB · Views: 4
  • 3DC13CB2-64D7-4780-AE84-90D4A281D68E.jpeg
    3DC13CB2-64D7-4780-AE84-90D4A281D68E.jpeg
    521.5 KB · Views: 4
  • 8006E919-C81C-4412-AB03-98716B0AEA9E.jpeg
    8006E919-C81C-4412-AB03-98716B0AEA9E.jpeg
    611.3 KB · Views: 3
  • Sad
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Passenger side leak issues and cowl questions
Replies
1
Views
655
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
9
SN95 Rain Getting In Passenger Side Floor
Replies
18
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
J
Water sloshing behind/inside dashboard - Carpets wet - Cowl drains are clean
Replies
1
Views
844
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
6t9Mach1
6
S197GT
Trying to fix the infamous water leak
Replies
1
Views
855
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Red_LX
Red_LX
gearhead77
89 (and prior) convertible sidewall speakers.
Replies
0
Views
1K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
gearhead77
gearhead77
Top Bottom