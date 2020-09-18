Flix a lite fan with Mishimoto radiator

Kuwait-Foxbody
hello guys
I’m planning to replace the electrical fan i got (Taurus fan) with Flix-a-lite 185 fan. but not sure if it can be installed on the OEM radiator.
do i need any special brackets?
also did any one tried to install it on Mishimoto Radiator?
thanks
