Flix a lite fan with Mishimoto radiator

Kuwait-Foxbody

Apr 1, 2019
hello guys

I’m planning to replace the electrical fan i got (Taurus fan) with Flix-a-lite 185 fan. but not sure if it can be installed on the OEM radiator.

do i need any special brackets?

also did any one tried to install it on Mishimoto Radiator?

thanks
 

