floor carpet underlining

C

cm409

New Member
Nov 3, 2018
19
0
1
57
ny
hello
had some work done to repair floor rust on my 65.
i plan to reuse the old carpeting but all the insulation under it was removed in the repair process.
any recommendations for a good reasonably priced floor insulation?
preferably one that can easily be removed if needed and not heavily glued in place.

thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
rusty floor/undercarriage repair advice
Replies
3
Views
591
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Realmongo
Realmongo
T
1994 Mustang GT Floor Pan Replacement
Replies
1
Views
488
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Pony95
P
A
66 Coupe- Inner Rocker Replacement tips/tricks
Replies
9
Views
939
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
D Durden
Tremec and the 65 Mustang
Replies
5
Views
670
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
BP Builds
Fox 1989 LX complete restoration - the long slow project car
Replies
24
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BP Builds
BP Builds
Top Bottom