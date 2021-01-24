floor carpet underlining

hello
had some work done to repair floor rust on my 65.
i plan to reuse the old carpeting but all the insulation under it was removed in the repair process.
any recommendations for a good reasonably priced floor insulation?
preferably one that can easily be removed if needed and not heavily glued in place.
thanks
