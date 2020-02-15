Glenn's 69 Restoration
Hey guys
Does anyone have Floor & Chassis measurements for a 1969 sportsroof, Getting conflicting info on the web.
I would appreciate any help I can get. Doing a massave resto on my 69 mach1
Really looking for something to print
