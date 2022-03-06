extra_stout
Mustang Master
- Aug 27, 2018
- 604
- 686
- 103
Hello guys,
has some one ordered floor mats in the last time?
You get a lot of different shapes if you search for floor mats:
Anyone knows what fits?
LM610250 - 1974-78 Mustang II 4 Piece Lloyd Floor Mat Set - Chamoise with Powered by Ford Logo
Defend the floor of your classic Mustang II against dirt, mud and filth with these beautiful logo custom floor mats. Classic Industries® is proud to offer this custom fit 4 piece cut pile Lloyd Mats™ floor mat set. Set Includes: 2 Front Mats with Embroidered Logo 2 Rear Mats Features: Premium...
www.classicindustries.com
1974-1978 Ford Mustang II Cutpile Carpet Logo Floor Mat 4pc | eBay
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed 1974-1978 Ford Mustang II Cutpile Carpet Logo Floor Mat 4pc Product Details Product Type: Complete Floor Mat Kit Material: Cutpile Carpet Number of Pieces: 4 Pieces Warranty: Please inspect each product prior to installation. Products CANNOT be returned after being...
www.ebay.com