Interior and Upholstery Floor mats - Which fit?

Hello guys,
has some one ordered floor mats in the last time?
You get a lot of different shapes if you search for floor mats:
www.classicindustries.com

LM610250 - 1974-78 Mustang II 4 Piece Lloyd Floor Mat Set - Chamoise with Powered by Ford Logo

Defend the floor of your classic Mustang II against dirt, mud and filth with these beautiful logo custom floor mats. Classic Industries® is proud to offer this custom fit 4 piece cut pile Lloyd Mats™ floor mat set. Set Includes: 2 Front Mats with Embroidered Logo 2 Rear Mats Features: Premium...
www.classicindustries.com www.classicindustries.com
www.ebay.com

1974-1978 Ford Mustang II Cutpile Carpet Logo Floor Mat 4pc | eBay

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed 1974-1978 Ford Mustang II Cutpile Carpet Logo Floor Mat 4pc Product Details Product Type: Complete Floor Mat Kit Material: Cutpile Carpet Number of Pieces: 4 Pieces Warranty: Please inspect each product prior to installation. Products CANNOT be returned after being...
www.ebay.com
Anyone knows what fits?
 

Top Bottom